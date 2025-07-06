PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.