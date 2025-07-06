825 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,155,000 after acquiring an additional 247,157 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $242.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.72. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $198.71 and a one year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

