Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,111,000 after acquiring an additional 511,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,161,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,676,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,043,000 after acquiring an additional 219,016 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,434,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of FOX stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cfra Research cut FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

