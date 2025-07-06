Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 3,083 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $8,830,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE DINO opened at $44.15 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -259.74%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

