OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $113.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

