Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,379 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 20,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WTFC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $143.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $131.92 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.