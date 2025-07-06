Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 16,087 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RadNet news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,545,548.32. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $332,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,980. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,220 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $56.16 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 1.41.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

