Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,502,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,447,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,844,000 after buying an additional 70,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $67,393,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,837,000 after buying an additional 279,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 195.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 497.67%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

