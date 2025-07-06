GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases 428 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 166.46%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

