Fintech Stocks To Consider – July 3rd

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, and Carlyle Group are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and offer financial technology solutions—such as digital payment platforms, online lending services, blockchain applications, or robo-advisory tools. Investors in fintech stocks gain exposure to firms aiming to modernize and streamline traditional banking, investment, and payment processes using software, data analytics, and innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded up $15.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,487.50. 193,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,573. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,579.78 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,457.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,123.28.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,779,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.28.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of CG stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.59. 1,753,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72.

