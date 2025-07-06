OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,182 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAAU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

