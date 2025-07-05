Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $371.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

