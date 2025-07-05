von Borstel & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 330 Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 3.2%

ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

