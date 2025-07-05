PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.