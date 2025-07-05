Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $142,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

