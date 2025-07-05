Simmons Bank Has $8.17 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

ORCL stock opened at $237.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

