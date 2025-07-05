Eukles Asset Management Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

