Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 355 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VTV opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

