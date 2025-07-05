Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 397,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 891,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,426,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $179.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

