Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.4% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.24.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $313.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

