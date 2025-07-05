DT Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1%

QCOM stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $211.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.93.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,440 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.