Wayfinding Financial LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,016 shares of company stock worth $8,437,440. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

