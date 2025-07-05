Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $201.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day moving average of $191.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

