Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,185,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310,776 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,707,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

Chevron stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.07.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

