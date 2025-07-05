Novare Capital Management LLC Has $10.67 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average of $148.07. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.41.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.