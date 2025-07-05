Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $308.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.99 and a 200-day moving average of $447.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.57.

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

