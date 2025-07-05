Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $593.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $629.25. The firm has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

