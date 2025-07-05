First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $298,644,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $94.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

