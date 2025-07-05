Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,790,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,461,710,000 after purchasing an additional 698,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,056,441,000 after buying an additional 528,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,805,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,490,000 after buying an additional 460,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,019,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,794,000 after buying an additional 979,756 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

