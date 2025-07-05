Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $399.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.