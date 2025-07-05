Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $155.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

