iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.