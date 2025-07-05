Simmons Bank Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in RTX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in RTX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 104,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.26. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.42 and a 52-week high of $149.26.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

