Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.04 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,440. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

