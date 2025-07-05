Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $308.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.40. The stock has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.74 and a 200-day moving average of $286.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

