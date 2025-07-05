Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $308.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $308.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.61.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

