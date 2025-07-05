Sharp Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sharp Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

