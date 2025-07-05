Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Sells 248 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $566.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The firm has a market cap of $516.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,203. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

