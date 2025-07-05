Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Oracle were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $237.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $237.99.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

