Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $179.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.