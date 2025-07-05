Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.31 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

