Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,452 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $145,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $283.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

