Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $68,473.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,496.40. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,895,776.40. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $7,609,842. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE CRM opened at $271.58 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.28 and a 200-day moving average of $291.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

