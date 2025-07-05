Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Alphabet by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $180.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

