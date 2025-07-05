Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $517.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.24. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

