Simmons Bank Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $215.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.