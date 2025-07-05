Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $179.63 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.04 and a 200-day moving average of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

