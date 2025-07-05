von Borstel & Associates Inc. Makes New $112,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

