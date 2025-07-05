Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 16.0% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.