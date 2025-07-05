Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $274.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.22. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

